Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Jack Campbell
Where would Jack Campbell fit on the Carolina Panthers?
- Week 1 starter
If the Carolina Panthers selected Jack Campbell, he comes with a real opportunity to start immediately. Pairing the rookie with Shaq Thompson could be paramount for the player’s development.
When Thompson was drafted back in 2015, he was brought into a linebacking core featuring both Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis - two of the best to play the position in the past 20 years.
A gripe of the Panthers’ defense in recent seasons has been their inability to stop the run. This is something that Campbell would go some way to improving.
New linebackers coach Peter Hansen will be keen to add to the room as new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero looks to improve the Panthers’ run defense which struggled under Phil Snow and Al Holcomb.
Now of course, just because we see some similarities between Campbell and Kuechly it’s unwise to expect the player to replicate the production of No. 59. He was a top-10 pick and arguably turned into a generational player at the position. Despite his short career, he will be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer with the game’s best.
However, if Campbell develops into a long-term starter at the position and produces at an above-average level, it will be beneficial for the team.
Most experts predict Campbell to be an early third-round pick. The Panthers currently hold pick No. 93 courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers and if the prospect is on the board when Carolina picks, don’t be surprised to hear his name called.