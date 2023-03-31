Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Julius Brents
How would Julius Brents fit with the Carolina Panthers?
One of the reasons I like Julius Brents so much as a prospect for the Carolina Panthers is he’s an alpha personality with the physical and mental abilities to support that mindset. Being in the NFL has been a lifelong dream and he’s worked his tail off to get to this point.
He’s tailored his playing style after other notable physically gifted corners such as Richard Sherman. The All-Pro is an interesting comparison for Brents, as the measurables certainly appear similar. I think it’s a fair ceiling to put on the scouting report.
Brents’ versatility is also what I believe makes him a great option for Carolina. Ejiro Evero has mentioned that he’d like to play Jaycee Horn in the slot at times and move him around, but that would require one of the other corners to man the X receiver, or at least be able to drape their side of the coverage zone. The prospect has the physical profile and ability to do just that.
He’s a willing finisher in the run game, as well. Brents uses his short area explosiveness and low leverage to drive through tackles more often than not.
Being proficient in both coverage and run defense will provide Evero with the confidence needed to move other pieces around, knowing he won’t lose production or create soft areas for opponents to take advantage of.
Whether the team stays at No. 39 overall with their second-round draft slot, or even trades back to accumulate more draft capital, Brents is a prospect that should be firmly on the Panthers' radar.