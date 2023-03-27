Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers scouting report
- Height: 5-foot-9 | Weight: 182 Pounds
- Arms: 29.25 inches | 40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds
- 2023 Combine WR rank: 3rd | 2022 PFF grade: 75.5
Despite a disappointing season for the Eagles as they finished the season 3-9, Zay Flowers managed to put together a decent campaign. After solid production in his first three seasons, the wideout exploded in his senior season, ending the year with 78 receptions for 1,077 receiving yards and 12 scores. His 12 touchdowns were tied for fifth-best in the nation.
Flowers came to national attention during the Eagles’ road trip to No. 16 ranked North Carolina State. Boston College secured a 21-20 upset and the receiver exploded en route to seven receptions for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the shock win.
Even though Flowers has a small frame, making contested catches is no issue. Although this may hamper him at the next level.
Impressively prior to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, a photo of Flowers went viral on social media. It showed the player had put on 13 pounds of muscle ahead of the transition from the ACC to the pros.
Flowers excels in the slot and has great acceleration off the line. The prospect uses this speed to do a lot of damage after the catch with impressive open-field accelaration.
While the player does at times struggle with drops, he could still prove to be a solid option for the Carolina Panthers and their new rookie quarterback. Flowers also caught punts at his recent Boston College pro day, which gives NFL teams another insight into the versatility he could add at the NFL level.