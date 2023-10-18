Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL re-draft at the bye week: Does Bryce Young go No. 1?
What would the Carolina Panthers do differently in hindsight?
By Dean Jones
Round No. 2 (No. 39 overall)
Carolina Panthers draft O'Cyrus Torrence
- Offensive Line | Florida Gators
- Previous pick: Jonathan Mingo (WR)
Hindsight is a wonderful thing to have, obviously. And there's every chance wide receiver Jonathan Mingo can become a more influential factor in the passing game once he gains additional experience.
However, the Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of assistance on their offensive line. This bears more significance on the interior thanks in no small part to the team missing Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett, their two starting guards from 2022.
Corbett looks like he might be returning after the bye week, which is a huge boost. The prognosis is less optimistic for Christensen, who's already been placed on season-ending injured/reserve after tearing his bicep in Week 1.
This is having big implications on center Bradley Bozeman's production and the overall ability to keep Young upright. That's why O'Cyrus Torrence is the call at No. 39 overall over Mingo.
Torrence was projected to be a first-round pick but dropped into the second for some unknown reason. The former Florida star took this as extra motivation en route to immediately winning a starting job with the Buffalo Bills, which came as no surprise to those who watched him dominate at the college level.
In 394 offensive snaps this season, Torrence has yet to concede a sack. There is some work to do where run blocking is concerned, but the player's pass protection has been as advertised or better throughout his early NFL journey.
And there are more than a few teams looking at Torrence's production with a sense of regret.