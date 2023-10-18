Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL re-draft at the bye week: Does Bryce Young go No. 1?
What would the Carolina Panthers do differently in hindsight?
By Dean Jones
Round No. 4 (Pick No. 114)
Carolina Panthers draft Nick Herbig
- Outside Linebacker | Wisconsin Badgers
- Previous pick: Chandler Zavala (OL)
When you get to this part of the draft, it's always a crap shoot. However, finding gems over the final few rounds is what separates the contending teams from the also-rans.
Aside from one or two, the Carolina Panthers have really struggled to generate any sort of value in this area. Their fourth-round selection in 2023 was Chandler Zavala - an imposing interior offensive lineman out of North Carolina State who was thrown into the fire way too soon.
Thanks to the unfortunate injuries suffered by Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen - coupled with the lack of depth on the offensive line - Zavala was tasked with starting responsibilities despite missing time at training camp. So it came as no surprise to see the rookie struggle in the face of stern competition.
With the Panthers selecting O'Cyrus Torrence in this hypothetical scenario, the choice is Nick Herbig. The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought the outside linebacker on gradually over his first six games, but he's certainly flashed far more than D.J. Johnson or others selected this far down the pecking order.
Herbig was always seen as a development project working and learning behind the stud tandem of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. He'd have far more on his plate in Carolina, but the Wisconsin product certainly has the physical tools needed to cope with additional responsibilities in an NFL environment.