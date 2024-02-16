Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL re-draft: How much would the team change?
Hindsight is always 20/20. Would the Carolina Panthers do anything differently if they had a redo in the 2023 NFL Draft?
How many picks would the Carolina Panthers alter if they had the chance to re-do their 2023 NFL Draft after one season?
A 2-15 record is precisely what the Carolina Panthers did not need in 2023. What appeared to be a very encouraging coaching staff to start the season quickly turned into a hot mess. They limped to a six-game losing streak before notching their first win.
The team scored just 13.9 points per game in 2023, which ranked No. 31 in the NFL. However, Ejiro Evero's defense was the lone bright spot. His return in 2024 should make life easier for new head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan.
Without a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Canales and Morgan are left cleaning up the mess left by Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer. With a plethora of needs on offense and some tough free-agency decisions looming, the Panthers are going to be active in improving their roster.
As it pertains to the team's current state, would the Panthers have approached the 2023 NFL Draft differently in hindsight? Well, every pick ended up playing at least 10 games, but the initial outlook on this class doesn't appear to be great.
Carolina had one selection in each of the first five rounds. Their huge move up the draft board to the No. 1 overall pick was a bold one. Whether it pays off has yet to be determined.
Sure, the Panthers' 2023 rookie class can surely rebound with a new coaching staff. I do think in hindsight, they would have made different choices.
With this in mind, let's do a Panthers 2023 NFL re-draft.