Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL re-draft: How much would the team change?
Hindsight is always 20/20. Would the Carolina Panthers do anything differently if they had a redo in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Round No. 1 (Pick No. 1)
Carolina Panthers draft C.J. Stroud
- Quarterback I Ohio State Buckeyes
- Previous pick: Bryce Young (QB)
I'm not trying to start something here. But I was personally more of a C.J. Stroud fan last year than I was Bryce Young.
I think a lot of people were a bit hesitant about Stroud due to him coming from Ohio State, a school that has notoriously not produced NFL-caliber quarterbacks. On the flip side, quarterbacks from Alabama have fared a bit better in the NFL.
There was a lot to like about Young coming out. He was an extremely prolific passer. A Heisman Trophy winner. Someone who elevated his teammates on offense. This is especially impressive considering the Crimson Tide always has the top college talent.
In this re-draft, I think the Carolina Panthers would go with Stroud. Someone who is no worse than the fifth-best NFL signal-caller based on last season.
What we saw from Stroud in 2023 was nothing short of historic. He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He was eighth in NFL MVP voting and made the Pro Bowl. Along with that, he led the league in interception percentage and yards per game. Size, pocket presence, and accuracy all helped him as a rookie. As did the fantastic set-up he joined.
He seems to be closest to quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, prime Matt Ryan, or Jared Goff. That's the type of player he is. While Young was far from the issue in Carolina during the 2023 NFL Season, he did show flashes. However, I worry about him being the size of a slot cornerback and his ability to stay on schedule.