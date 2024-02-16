Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL re-draft: How much would the team change?
Hindsight is always 20/20. Would the Carolina Panthers do anything differently if they had a redo in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Round No. 3 (Pick No. 80)
Carolina Panthers draft Kobie Turner
- Defensive Tackle I Wake Forest Deamon Deacons
- Previous pick: D.J. Johnson (OLB)
Going nine picks after D.J. Johnson, Kobie Turner would have been a magical pick for the Carolina Panthers. Not only was their third-rounder a total ghost in 2023, but he turned 25 years old during his rookie season. Time is firmly of the essence where the former Oregon star is concerned.
Turner was also way more productive. The defensive lineman played in all 17 games, racking up 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and nine sacks. He also added 16 quarterback hits and two passes defended. Johnson, an outside linebacker, had just 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, zero sacks, and zero quarterback hits in 13 contests.
There's also this "highlight" of Johnson getting tossed aside by an undrafted free-agent offensive lineman.
Outside of Derrick Brown, the Panthers didn't get a lot from other players along their defensive line in DeShawn Williams and Shy Tuttle. Having Turner in the mix would have given Carolina much-needed production in this unit and would have also served as a bit of insurance in case something happened with the newly crowned Pro Bowler and his future with the team.
Right now, Johnson looks like a total dud of a pick - one the Panthers traded up to acquire. Not being projected to have gone very high in the 2023 NFL Draft in the first place might just put a dagger on this pick before a down was played.