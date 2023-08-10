Carolina Panthers 2023 season betting preview: Super Bowl odds, win total prediction, prop bets and more
A full guide to the Carolina Panthers' 2023 NFL futures odds and how to bet them.
A new era for the Carolina Panthers has begun!
They traded up for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and selected Bryce Young from Alabama in hopes that he'll be their quarterback of the future. They also went out to get him some weapons including Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, and Hayden Hurst.
So, now the question is whether or not the Panthers are ready to make a run at the postseason, or if they're still a year or two way from truly contending in the NFC South.
In this article, we're going to go through the full list of betting odds for the Panthers for the upcoming season, including their projected win total and their odds to make the playoffs.
Carolina Panthers Super Bowl 58 odds
Even fans of the Carolina Panthers don't expect them to be Super Bowl contenders this year. The 2023 campaign is all about taking a step forward, and maybe even sneaking into the playoffs. Contending in the NFC South would be the best case scenario as they look to build for the future.
At +6000 odds, the Panthers have a 1.64% chance to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy based on implied probability. A $100 bet on the Panthers would win you a profit of $6,000 if they're able to achieve the feat.
Carolina Panthers win total prediction for the 2023 season
Oddsmakers aren't expecting a ton of improvement from the Panthers, setting their projected win total at 7.5. Their record last season was 7-10, so based on the odds you can likely expect a similar final record against in 2023.
The OVER is slightly favored at -120, which means you'd have to bet $120 on them to reach at least 8 wins in order to win $100 profit.
Carolina Panthers odds to win NFC South
The Panthers are third on the odds list to win the NFC South, but with how weak the division is, they still have a very real chance to take the crown. The Saints are the favorites at +130, but there's no a single team in the division that has head and shoulders above the rest.
At +360, the Panthers have been given a 21.74% chance of winning the division based on implied probability.
Carolina Panthers odds to win the NFC
Carolina Panthers odds to make the playoffs
No that there's three wild card spots available in the NFC Playoffs, the Panthers have a chance to sneak in. Let's also consider the fact the NFC is relatively weak compared to years past. The Eagles, 49ers, Lions, and Cowboys are a step above the rest, but it's anyone's guess who will claim the other three spots in the postseason.
At +172, the Panthers have been given a 36.76% chance of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Best Carolina Panthers season-long prop bet
Bryce Young Offensive Rookie of the Year
As I wrote about in my "32 bets for 32 teams" article, Bryce Young to win Offensive Rookie of the Year is my favorite bet for the Panthers this season.
"I feel most of the season-long odds are quite fair for the Carolina Panthers, so instead I’m going to look at an individual award for a player and take the first overall pick, Bryce Young, to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"Young has already taken over as the No. 1 QB on the Panthers and he has some solid weapons to work with in his first year. His top target will be veteran receiver, Adam Thielen, and he also has DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr. to throw to. They can lean on the running game with Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst will be a good safety blanket for him at tight end.
"Falcons running back, Bijan Robinson, is set as the betting favorite but I don’t think that’s warranted. He’s entering a situation where he’ll be splitting time with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. Young is the bet to make here, especially at his current odds."
