Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft scouting report: Cade Stover
Could the Carolina Panthers finally resolve the TE position?
By Luke Gray
Cade Stover scouting report
- Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 247 pounds
- Hand Size: 9 ¾ inches | 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds
- Combine TE Rank: 3rd | 2023 PFF grade: 75.6
If the Carolina Panthers want to elevate the tight end position with a true receiving threat, Cade Stover is a name they should seriously consider. The former four-star high school recruit was a solid contributor during his two seasons starting for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the big target's stock is on the rise after an impressive NFL Scouting Combine.
As a fifth-year senior, Stover totaled 41 receptions for 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This is a solid return from a player who was vying with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka for targets in Ryan Day’s offense.
Stover is well-built. The player is stout and stocky, weighing in at 247 pounds at the combine. The former high school baseball star was touted for his athleticism, and this showed during on-field drills in Indianapolis.
Using the Relative Athletic Score measuring metric, Stover's 40-yard dash, as well as his 10- and 20-yard splits, both scored in the green.
What stands out from Stover's film is his aggressiveness at the catch. Despite being not the biggest body he excels in contested catches. With his basketball background, he has excellent yards after the catch ability. While he lacks true elite speed to outrun defenders, he could be a real asset to an NFL team in the right system.
Stover regularly bulldozes smaller defenders after catching the ball. However, he can at times struggle when it comes to pass protection. For the Carolina Panthers, Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble are sufficient blockers, so it is time the team found a receiving threat.
Former offensive coordinator Thomas Brown had a strange philosophy that took targets away from Hayden Hurst due to his sub-par blocking. This should not be an ethos Dave Canales adopts with someone like Stover.