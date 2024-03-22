Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft scouting report: Cade Stover
Could the Carolina Panthers finally resolve the TE position?
By Luke Gray
How would Cade Stover fit on the Carolina Panthers?
- Initial TE2, eventual starter
The tight end position for the Carolina Panthers is wide open. Tommy Tremble is the current defacto starter who has flashed at points during his career. However, it seems likely his ceiling is one as a high-end backup and the former Notre Dame standout doesn’t have the necessary skills to be a long-term starter.
Cade Stover would immediately find himself as the TE2 on the Panthers’ roster ahead of both Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan.
Thomas is essentially a non-factor. The fact he’s even on the team is a mystery. As for Sullivan? While the player has flashed on a small scale, not much can be expected of him given his minimal impact over a prolonged period.
The Panthers have neglected the tight end spot since the departure of Greg Olsen back in 2020. Hayden Hurst was expected to provide a safety blanket for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, but that never materialized. Therefore, Carolina is once again looking for a long-term starter.
While Stover does have limitations, it is clear he would be an asset in the receiving game, something the Panthers are desperate for. Adding the Ohio State prospect would potentially provide Young with a long-term option to call upon in key moments.
Brock Bowers is the consensus TE1 in this year's class and an almost sure-fire first-round pick. But after the Georgia man, the order is less clear, Stover and Ja’Tavion Sanders could be touted as the TE2 in the class. Stover is predicted to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick, putting the Panthers in a position to take the prospect should they wish.