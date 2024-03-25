Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft scouting report: Jackson Powers-Johnson
Will the Carolina Panthers finally replace Ryan Kalil?
By Luke Gray
Jackson Powers-Johnson scouting report
- Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 328 pounds
- Hand size: 9 7/8 inches | Arm length 32 ¼ inches
- Combine center rank: 2nd | 2023 PFF grade: 84.3
If the Carolina Panthers are looking for a long-term option they’ve failed to have since the retirement of Ryan Kalil, then Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is a name that should be under serious consideration. Generally perceived by analysts as the best true center prospect in the draft, he is someone who could have a long NFL career.
Despite only becoming the Ducks starting center ahead of the 2023 season, Powers-Johnson quickly asserted himself as the best at the position in the collegiate ranks. He secured himself the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the NCAA and it only takes a quick look at the player's tape to see why he was able to secure the award in his first year as a full-time starter.
Despite being a top-five center nationally coming out of high school, his three starts in 2021 came at right guard, left guard, and defensive tackle. His singular start in 2022 was at right guard. However, the player made the position his own in 2023 after previous starting center Alex Forsyth was drafted in the seventh round.
The Utah native started all 13 games in 2023 as Oregon won 12 games en route to a No. 7 national ranking, a PAC-12 championship, and a Fiesta Bowl blowout victory over Liberty. Powers-Johnson anchored what can only be described as a dominant offense.
The Ducks finished second in points-per-game with 44.2, second in passing offense (342.8 yards per game), and second in total offense (526.6 yards per game). Powers-Johnson was completely dominant, allowing just a single hurry throughout the campaign. He is a broadly built prospect who plays with the kind of nastiness fans and coaches love regularly playing through the whistle.
Despite questions surrounding his length, there aren’t any glaring errors in his game, although he may benefit from being drafted by a team who are looking to employ a run-first philosophy. This is exactly what Dave Canales said the Carolina Panthers will look to do in 2024.