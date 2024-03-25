Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft scouting report: Jackson Powers-Johnson
Will the Carolina Panthers finally replace Ryan Kalil?
By Luke Gray
How would Jackson Powers-Johnson fit with the Carolina Panthers?
- Initial backup, long-term starter.
Despite his clear talent and a high-quality 2023 season, the fact Jackson Powers-Johnson has just one year of starting experience may lend to him being given time to sit behind a veteran before taking over the reins. Austin Corbett is not a long-term option, so this could see the player being a good fit for the Carolina Panthers.
Powers-Johnson would provide exceptional early depth at both center and guard positions but can win the job straight out of the gate. This would also mean you have a potential long-term pairing between the prospect and Bryce Young around for the long term.
When it comes to talent, things such as his lateral quickness may be some cause for concern. That said, the immense positives should outweigh this. Watching tape shows a player who likes maul defenders in both run and pass blocking. With the comments made by new guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis about playing with a certain nastiness, Powers-Johnson would be a top addition to the pairing.
Most projections predict the player to be a late first-round pick somewhere in the 20s. However, we usually see a first-round pick slip into the second round. With this being such a loaded wide receiver class, someone like Powers-Johnson could fall.
If Powers-Johnson is still available when Day 2 begins, Dan Morgan should hand the card in without hesitation and make the Oregon standout his first draft pick as Panthers general manager.