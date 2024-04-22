Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft scouting report: Xavier Legette
The Carolina Panthers have shown interest in wide receiver prospect Xavier Legette. Could he be a target with pick No. 33 or No. 39?
By Ricky Raines
How would Xavier Legette fit on the Carolina Panthers?
- Rotational starter/physically complimentary player
From what I have been able to procure on the internet, it turns out Adam Thielen is not Benjamin Button and he will not be getting younger for the Carolina Panthers. That’s okay, he still has value as a slot/possession weapon within Dave Canales' offense.
Diontae Johnson brings the quick-pass concepts that Canales has already stressed the importance of, to the next level. With his ability to beat defenders off his release and arsenal of separation-creating route-running tools, the former third-round pick should be a tremendous addition to the passing attack.
But who is the deep threat? Who is the ball-winning receiver and threat from multiple alignments?
That’s where Xavier Legette can make his impact felt. He wasn’t impressive from a statistical viewpoint against press coverage, so simply saying he should slide right into the X role of the passing game wouldn’t be playing the rookie to his immediate strengths. He can make his hay by rotating through alignments as the Z or inside as a big slot receiver.
If defenses give him off coverage, he can make them pay. Legette can improve on his release package to progress against man defense and find work as the X, down the line. But there's nothing to suggest he cannot make an immediate impact upon further examination of the options available.
With the intermediate pressure that Johnson and Thielen should be able to impart unto a defense, Legette could be a serious weapon in one-on-one looks because of his muscular, dense frame and hyper-athletic ability. In the quick-pass game, he’s the exact type of player who can complete a slant route and take it to the house for six.
If he can improve upon those few key areas, Legette has as high of a ceiling as almost any wide receiver prospect in this class. But until he's officially there for the taking, Carolina faces a nervous wait without a first-round pick in 2024.