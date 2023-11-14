Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Mock Draft: What to do with limited capital and little hope
We're already looking ahead for Carolina, but what do they do without a first rounder in 2024?
By Ryan Heckman
The Panthers' defense is a somewhat underrated unit in 2023, largely due to the work Ejiro Evero has done. But, adding cornerback depth has to be a priority for Carolina, whether it's in the draft or free agency. Here with pick no. 143, they go with Oregon corner Khyree Jackson.
At 6-foot-3, Jackson brings a ton of size to the cornerback position. He projects as a physical, outside corner, without a doubt. He will rarely get beaten physically by opposing receivers, as he prides himself on toughness. Jackson is great helping against the run and also possesses good ball skills. As a fifth rounder, there is no reason why Jackson couldn't end up as a starter real quick.
Once more, the Panthers go after establishing young, fresh weapons in their wide receiving core. Coming alongside fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk is North Carolina wideout Devontez Walker, here at pick no. 163.
Walker stands 6-foot-2 and brings tremendous speed and overall athleticism to the position. His body control is upper level, with an ability to go up and get those 50-50 balls on the outside. From there, though, he is strong enough to shed tacklers and gain yards after the catch. He does a lot of things well, whether it's as a deep threat or as someone who you can quickly get the ball to and watch him do the rest.