Carolina Panthers 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Spending wisely edition
The Carolina Panthers need to make every draft pick count in 2024.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft McKinnley Jackson
- Defensive Line | Texas A&M Aggies
- Round No. 3 | No. 65 overall
Retaining defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was a masterstroke by Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales. His unit performed exceptionally well in difficult circumstances last season. Once he was unable to secure a head coaching position, convincing the progressive mind to stick around as part of this ambitious project was a successful objective.
Evero and his staff maintain some semblance of continuity amid more widespread changes. The defense should benefit greatly from this providing the likes of Brian Burns and Franklei Luvu are extended. That said, a few tweaks to personnel is something that could help the group reach new heights.
One major complication last season centered on the nose tackle position in Evero's 3-4 base scheme. They didn't replace Marquan McCall effectively. Shy Tuttle wasn't suited to these anchor-type demands. Their run defense suffered greatly as a result.
Someone like McKinnley Jackson could change all that in an instant. The Texas A&M standout jumped off the film when examining the Aggies last season. His violent hands and strong anchor make him an enticing prospect capable of helping the Panthers immediately.
Jackson moves incredibly well for a man his size. His hips are fluid and the explosiveness is eye-catching. He's not the tallest, but he more than makes up for this with sound technique and a high motor. Slotting him next to Derrick Brown is a mouth-watering proposition.