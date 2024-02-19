Carolina Panthers 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Spending wisely edition
The Carolina Panthers need to make every draft pick count in 2024.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Ricky Pearsall
- Wide Receiver | Florida Gators
- Round No. 5 | No. 140 overall
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers have to make Bryce Young's life easier moving forward. Considering money is tight, double-dipping at the wide receiver position from a deep draft class should be strongly contemplated by Dan Morgan and the new regime.
The jury is still out on second-round pick Jonathan Mingo. Terrace Marshall Jr. flattered to deceive once again and could be a cut candidate. D.J. Chark is a free agent and unlikely to return. Adam Thielen doesn't want to spend his final years on a team with no legitimate chance of contending.
If Thielen departs via release or trade, the Panthers could use a possession receiver capable of moving the chains effectively. There's a chance he won't make it this far down the pecking order after an outstanding pre-draft assessment stage up to now, but Ricky Pearsall has the traits to fill this void.
The Florida standout looks tailormade to become a productive NFL slot receiver. Pearsall creates separation quickly and consistently through sharp cuts and body manipulation. His assured hands - especially when catching under pressure - would be a tremendous asset for Young to call upon in critical moments.
There is a need for the wideout to improve against more physically imposing cornerbacks. That said, having a bright offensive mind such as Dave Canales leading the charge should enable the Panthers to scheme him open effectively if he ends up in Carolina.