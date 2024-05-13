Carolina Panthers 53-man 2024 roster projection: Offseason change edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers safeties (5)
- Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Sam Franklin Jr., Nick Scott, Alex Cook.
The Carolina Panthers released veteran safety Vonn Bell as part of Dan Morgan's roster revamp. This was surprising when one considers his performance when healthy in 2023, but the general manager opted to take some financial hits short-term for future flexibility instead.
Xavier Woods remains after an outstanding season. Jordan Fuller looks like Bell's replacement and is closely associated with former defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. Nick Scott was also acquired for depth purposes, but he'll need to improve drastically after an underwhelming campaign last time out.
Sam Franklin Jr. was re-signed as a rotational piece and core special teamer. Evero utilized Alex Cook heavily in 2023, which means he might be preferred to someone like Jammie Robinson when push comes to shove.
Carolina Panthers CBs (6)
- Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, D'Shawn Jamison, Dicaprio Bootle, Chau Smith-Wade.
If there is one position group that remains a concern, it's the cornerback spot. The Carolina Panthers traded Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers and C.J. Henderson signed for the Houston Texans in free agency. This depleted an already struggling unit heading into a crucial campaign.
There seems to be an over-reliance on Jaycee Horn looking at how things stand. The former first-round pick is an accomplished coverage presence when healthy, but dependability is a major issue despite the player having his fifth-year option picked up.
Dan Morgan is higher on Dane Jackson than most fans, which should encourage. Troy Hill is a dependable veteran and Chau Smith-Wade might feature as a rookie. Dicaprio Bootle and D'Shawn Jamison could fill out the depth chart, but it would be a significant shock if further additions didn't arrive by the time competitive action begins.
Carolina Panthers LBs (9)
- Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, K'Lavon Chaisson, Trevin Wallace, Michael Barrett, Amare Barno, D.J. Johnson.
After the Carolina Panthers traded explosive pass-rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants and lost Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders in free agency, many wondered if the defense would have enough to impose themselves under Ejiro Evero. Especially considering the transition of major investment to the offensive side of things to give Bryce Young a fighting chance.
Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum could be the starting edge-rushing tandem in Evero's 3-4 base scheme. Shaq Thompson and free-agent signing Josey Jewell should man the interior. Depending on his transition, third-round pick Trevin Wallace could also have a role to play.
Aside from that, there are severe concerns surrounding the rest. Someone needs to stand up and make their presence felt. Otherwise, it won't take long for complications to emerge.