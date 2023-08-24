Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
How is the Carolina Panthers roster shaping up heading into the team's final preseason game against the Detroit Lions?
The Carolina Panthers are looking forward to getting their first season underway with a new and improved regime that possesses an ample amount of coaching experience. The roster has improved in 2023 and the team has a chance to have a much better campaign with an abundance of new additions.
Around the entire NFL, a lot of players will lose their jobs soon due to roster cuts. It is a tough business, but it also can create a few amazing stories with undrafted free-agent successes around the league.
Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich, and others in positions of power have some tough decisions to make as the final day to trim the roster down to 53 is Tuesday, August 29.
With that being said, here’s our Panthers 53-man roster prediction after Week 2 of the preseason.
Carolina Panthers special teams (3)
- Eddie Pineiro (K), Johnny Hekker (P), J.J. Jansen (LS).
There is some solid continuity here from the Carolina Panthers special teams unit. Johnny Hekker is still one of the best punters in the league. He’s never missed a game in his career and produced a net average of 44.1 yards in 2022.
Eddie Pineiro was healthy and played in all 17 games for the Panthers in 2022. He made 33 out of 35 attempted field goals and 30 from 32 extra points.
Pineiro’s percentage was one of the best in the NFL. Even though he had a couple of big misses, he still proved to be consistent in 2022. He’s been dealing with a bit of a groin issue lately but should be ready to roll for Week 1.
Long-snapper JJ Jansen is entering his 15th season for the Panthers and is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played. He's also one of the most dependable performers around.
With special teams coordinator Chris Tabor returning from last season, expect this unit to be even sharper in 2023.