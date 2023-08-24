Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers quarterbacks (3)
- Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Matt Corral.
The Bryce Young era with the Carolina Panthers begins soon as Week 1 kicks off on Sunday, September 10 at the Atlanta Falcons. It will be interesting to see how the No. 1 overall pick fares in an entire game instead of just a couple of drives.
One thing’s for sure - the offensive line must do everything they can to give him time to operate and enable maximum production at all times. Only time will tell if Young will be the franchise quarterback for years to come.
In free agency this offseason, the Panthers acquired veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to be the backup and mentor to Young. He is an excellent option to back up the rookie and has done a good job nurturing the Heisman Trophy winner so far as the regular season approaches.
For what it’s worth, Dalton had the highest completion percentage of his career last season with the New Orleans Saints. So he typically does a good job of taking care of the football.
Matt Corral hasn’t looked the greatest so far in what’s considered his first real opportunity after his Lisfranc injury suffered during last year's preseason. In two warmup games, he’s gone 24-for-35 for 197 yards, has thrown an interception, and lost a fumble.
He did look much better in Week 2 of the preseason versus the New York Giants. Corral will look to improve in the final week of his projected time under center against the Detroit Lions.