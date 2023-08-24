Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers cornerbacks (5)
- Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, C.J. Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Troy Hill.
The Carolina Panthers cornerback room will look relatively the same as it did in 2022, which is not necessarily a bad thing. One thing it needs to accomplish next season is to be durable and available.
Jaycee Horn has been a Pro Bowl-caliber player when he’s on the field. If he can stay healthy, it will improve this defense tremendously.
Donte Jackson is somewhat in the same boat as far as being healthy and staying on the field. The Panthers were without their two best corners at the end of last season, so it's imperative they both put a consistent run of games together in order to thrive.
Whether they can do this or not is another matter entirely. Fortunately for the Panthers, their depth options have shown signs of improvement throughout camp and the preseason.
C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. should provide solid depth for the secondary as they do have experience starting games and showing flashes of solid play. Troy Hill was recently signed and is a veteran who has experience in Ejiro Evero’s scheme.
At the moment it’s unclear where he will begin on the depth chart. But there is enough talent to suggest he'll have a part to play.