Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers linebackers (10)
- Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, Deion Jones, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Justin Houston, Marquis Haynes, D.J. Johnson, Amare Barno.
With the Carolina Panthers switching to the 3-4 defense under Ejiro Evero, the 53-man roster will contain more “linebackers” than in the previous 4-3 formation. This position group is a mix of inside linebackers and edge rushers.
Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, Deion Jones, and Kamu Grugier Hill will all serve as inside linebackers. The group looks pretty solid heading into the regular season.
The rest of the linebackers are considered edge rushers who will be handed the task of making life hard on the quarterback and the opposing offense.
Brian Burns and Justin Houston have established themselves as being able to sack the quarterback as the starters for this team. Although the recent arrival might not accumulate starting-caliber reps given his age.
Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr. will be key as rotational players who will receive meaningful snaps. Both have a tremendous amount at stake entering contract years and must perform well for longer stays in Carolina.
D.J. Johnson and Amare Barno are still learning and will attempt to work their way into the rotation as well as participate on special teams. The linebacker room has the potential to be a very strong one.