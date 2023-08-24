Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers defensive line (5)
- Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, Henry Anderson, Raequan Williams.
Derrick Brown has emerged as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. There’s hope that the transition to the 3-4 defense and new coaching staff can elevate his game even more.
This is also a big year for Brown as far as his future with the Carolina Panthers is concerned. If he has another productive season the team will most likely give him a lucrative contract extension after recently picking up his fifth-year option.
Shy Tuttle was a Day 1 free agency acquisition for the team this offseason. The defensive lineman last played for the New Orleans Saints and is entering his fifth season in the league. Carolina is counting on him to make an impact on the interior in 2023.
DeShawn Williams is another free-agent signing this offseason. He has experience playing in the Ejiro Evero defensive system and tallied career highs last season with the Denver Broncos last season under his guidance.
Williams had 4.5 sacks as well as three pass deflections. If he can get to the quarterback with equal effectiveness, it'll help the Panthers enormously.
Henry Anderson and Raequan Williams should serve as depth and rotational pieces along the defensive line. With the waiving of Marquan McCall, Williams could’ve earned his spot on the 53-man roster after flashing during the preseason.