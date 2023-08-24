Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers offensive line (8)
- Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Chandler Zavala, Taylor Moton, Cameron Erving, Justin McCray, Cade Mays.
This list assumes that Austin Corbett will start the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. It’s important that the Carolina Panthers offensive line can produce the way they did in 2022 while the veteran right guard is recovering from ACL surgery.
This position group has been the shakiest in both preseason games so far for the Panthers. With a rookie quarterback, they must do their job and protect him from injury.
Ikem Ekwonu had a solid rookie season as he was taken No. 6 overall in 2022. This preseason he hasn’t looked as sharp. Against the New York Giants, he made a mental error by giving up a free shot on Bryce Young that resulted in a sack.
Ekwonu should bounce back once the regular season begins. He has all of the tools you’d want in an offensive tackle.
With Ekwonu being the left tackle, Brady Christensen will start the season off at left guard, with Bradley Bozeman snapping the ball at center. It’s looking like Chandler Zavala will occupy the right guard spot until Corbett is ready to join the starting lineup.
Taylor Moton will hold down the right tackle position where he’s been as steady as ever. Something the Panthers need to continue throughout the campaign.
This will leave Justin McCray, Cade Mays, and Cameron Erving as the depth players on the offensive line. If an injury occurs, they will be there to step in and perform.
The Panthers could be active in the waiver wire for a backup tackle once roster cuts are made.