Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers tight ends (4)
- Hayden Hurst, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci (FB).
Hayden Hurst is a really nice acquisition to the Carolina Panthers. They haven't had a legitimate pass-catching tight end since Greg Olsen left years ago, but there is hope that the free-agent signing can improve this area of the field considerably.
Hurst should contribute immediately in the passing game. The former South Carolina college star is also able to block sufficiently in the run game when needed.
Ian Thomas is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and can serve as a pass-catching threat as well. Although he wasn't able to showcase this consistently under the previous regime.
Tommy Tremble is more of a blocking tight end. But like Thomas, the 2021 third-round pick can provide some production in the passing game when called upon thanks to his nice blend of athleticism and power.
Giovanni Ricci is a jack of all trades. He plays special teams, tight end, and operates primarily as a full-back as well. His ability to be versatile could land him a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster.