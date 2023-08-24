Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers wide receivers (6)
- Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Shi Smith.
The Carolina Panthers wide receiver room looks a lot different this season than it did in 2022. Potentially three of the team's top options are newcomers depending on how things shake out.
Adam Thielen was signed in free agency this offseason. The team will lean on him to be that veteran player in the room while still being able to provide route-running ability and a prominent red-zone threat.
D.J. Chark has struggled to stay healthy his entire NFL career. The Panthers hope that he can be available regularly as the speedster and Bryce Young have already established an excellent chemistry in training camp.
Chark looks to be the Panthers' big-play receiver and can get vertical as fast as anyone. He’ll be a key part of the offense in 2023 and hopefully, his hamstring issue isn't that serious.
Jonathan Mingo is a rookie receiver out of Ole Miss who was drafted in the second round at No. 38 overall. Like Chark, the wideout developed some chemistry with Young, so expect him to be a big part of the Panthers' offense this season.
Third-year receiver Terrrace Marshall Jr. has shown flashes of being a potential No. 1 option. Injuries have set him back a few times in his short career. If he can stay healthy, the LSU product could end up being that for the Panthers moving forward.
Laviska Shenault Jr. is a different type of receiver than everyone else in the unit. He can hurt opposing defenses just as much on the ground as he can through the air.
He’s a very dangerous player with the ball in his hands. It will be interesting to see how Shenault is utilized in Frank Reich and Thomas Brown’s offense.
Shi Smith provides some versatility. He’s not only a receiver, but a player who can contribute in the return game in the absence of injured Damiere Byrd.