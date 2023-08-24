Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers running backs (3)
- Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear.
The Carolina Panthers went out and acquired Miles Sanders in free agency this offseason. The addition seems like a fantastic one as the running back was on a great team with the Philadelphia Eagles that reached the Super Bowl in 2022.
Sanders tallied 1,269 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. The former second-round pick has mentioned that he is excited to get back to becoming a big-time threat in the passing game as well. This move bolstered the running back room for 2023.
Chuba Hubbard showed flashes last year of being capable of receiving meaningful in-game carries. In 2022, the Oklahoma State product had 95 touches with 466 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His yards per carry averaged out at 4.9.
Raheem Blackshear should make this roster and provide depth at the running back position after an exceptional preparation period. He is also set to feature in the return game for good measure.
Blackshear has proven to be explosive on the field and he looks to give Carolina a solid return game which they desperately need. The undrafted free agent scored three rushing touchdowns in 2022, proving he can provide some help in the run game if needed.