Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers ST (3)
- Eddy Pineiro (K), J.J. Jansen (LS), Johnny Hekker (P)
Chris Tabor's decision to stay on under Frank Reich's new regime is another major positive for the Carolina Panthers. He's one of the most respected special teams minds in the business and the growth made last season was largely down to his organization and improved coaching methods.
Of course, it helps that the Panthers had players that could execute effectively. Johnny Hekker's arrival from the Los Angeles Rams in free agency gave them a productive punter that flipped the field almost at will during a standout first campaign in Carolina.
The Panthers also got another good year out of J.J. Jansen. His long-snapping exploits and locker-room leadership remain a franchise cornerstone and confidence remains in his ability despite being 37 years old.
In perhaps the most surprising move of the spring, Eddy Pineiro was given a new one-year deal after impressing considerably in 2022 aside from his horror show at the Atlanta Falcons. Many expected Zane Gonzalez to step back into the breach, but Tabor wanted a player he trusts and the Panthers obliged.
Gonzalez was traded to the San Francisco 49ers before his release. Considering how many games could be decided by fine margins in 2023, this decision could be among the team's most critical between success and failure.