Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RBs (3)
- Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear.
Many expected the Carolina Panthers to stand pat at the running back position. D'Onta Foreman performed well after Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, but the new regime had a different approach in mind.
Instead of offering Foreman a new deal, the Panthers convinced Miles Sanders to join Frank Reich's ambitious project following his first Pro Bowl campaign. The former Penn State star projects to be a three-down focal point within Carolina's dynamic scheme, which is exactly what quarterback Bryce Young needs to smooth his transition.
Chuba Hubbard will be the No. 2 option and should see plenty of work after making huge strides over the second half of 2022. Many wrote the 2021 fourth-round selection off after an indifferent rookie campaign, but he flourished once the previous staff fell by the wayside and hopefully, there is more to come this time around.
Rounding off the running backs is Raheem Blackshear. The undrafted free agent was plucked from the Buffalo Bills practice squad last season and performed well with limited involvement, so it would be a shock if he didn't build on this positive momentum with better coaches aiding his development.
Trading McCaffrey before the 2022 deadline was a necessary evil. But the Panthers look to have more than enough with this trio operating alongside Young in the backfield.