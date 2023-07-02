Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL (9)
- Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett (IR), Brady Christensen, Cam Erving, Cade Mays, Justin McCray, Chander Zavala.
There was no position group on the Carolina Panthers that improved more than the offensive line in 2022. James Campen worked his magic and the acquisitions all made a significant difference, something that could see this unit evolve further into one of the league's most consistent protections next season.
Austin Corbett could start the season on injured/reserve as he works his way back from a torn ACL. That hasn't been confirmed one way or another as yet, but missing the veteran for any lengthy period will be a body blow for the Panthers and their chances of progression.
Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are the bookend tackle tandem Carolina's been seeking for what seems like an age. Bradley Bozeman was brought back on a three-year deal after making the biggest impression imaginable, and Brady Christensen is also expected to shine with another offseason of development on the interior.
This also looks like a deeper group than in previous years. The likes of Cam Erving, Justin McCray, Cade Mays, and rookie Chandler Zavala represent solid depth options with the versatility to occupy different positions, so all signs point to another strong campaign from the protection in 2023.
Of course, convincing Campen to stick around under the new coaching regime could be the biggest development of all. This once-troubled unit finally has hope, which is another potential benefit for Bryce Young during his rookie campaign.