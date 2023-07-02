Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DL (6)
- Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, Henry Anderson, Marquan McCall, John Penisini.
It's all changed where the Carolina Panthers' defense is concerned in 2022. The arrival of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could be the springboard that ignites this talented young core to different heights next season, which could boost his own head coaching credentials heading into the next cycle.
Evero is switching the Panthers to a 3-4 base system. This will change frequently depending on the situation, but it promises to be a fascinating adjustment that looks set to bring the best out of the players at his disposal.
Having a 3-4 front means some additions were needed on the defensive line. Derrick Brown will switch to defensive end after a phenomenal 2022 campaign - with the duo of Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams expected to feature heavily following their respective arrivals in free agency.
Henry Anderson was brought back and could help thanks to his ability to set the edge against the run. Mammoth nose tackle Marquan McCall might be preferred to someone like Bravvion Roy and John Penisini's decision to come out of retirement is something that could come with a spot on the 53-man roster.
Again, competition for places can only be a good thing. Although the top end of the defensive line depth chart looks set, anything is possible lower down the pecking order.