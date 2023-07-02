Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CBs (6)
- Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, Keith Taylor Jr., C.J. Henderson, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Rejzohn Wright.
To say there are a few questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers cornerback room would be understating things slightly. This bears more significance when one considers the lack of investment made in the unit throughout free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
The success of this group depends almost entirely on Jaycee Horn. The former first-round selection is one of the league's best lockdown cornerbacks when firing on all cylinders, but he's yet to play a full 17-game slate and another offseason injury shed further light on the problems that could emerge if he misses any time next season.
Donte Jackson is working his way back from a torn Achilles, so there's just no telling how explosive the 2018 second-rounder will be given the complication's severity. Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson's lack of consistency was a weak link in 2022 and if the same happens again, it'll be their last seasons with the franchise.
There appears to be room for Stantley Thomas-Oliver III after an outstanding start to the offseason. The Florida International product also has some injury doubts to overcome, but there is an opportunity awaiting him on the rotation and as a core special teamer with a smooth training camp.
A chance is also taken on Rejzohn Wright. The undrafted free agent comes with intrigue and is preferred to someone like Eric Rowe unless another addition is acquired beforehand.