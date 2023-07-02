Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers S (5)
- Jeremy Chinn, Vonn Bell, Sam Franklin Jr., Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson.
The Carolina Panthers have an embarrassment of riches at the safety position. Although just where Jeremy Chinn ends up being utilized has been one of the offseason's biggest talking points.
His athletic intangibles and natural instincts could be a significant weapon for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Chinn also comes into the campaign highly motivated with a big-money contract potentially on the horizon in 2023.
If Chinn is deployed as a roamer of sorts, then Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods will provide the backend base. The two veterans have bags of experience and should be strong communicators pre-snap, which is going to assist a young cornerback group that comes into the campaign with more questions than answers.
There is also some intrigue surrounding Jammie Robinson. The fifth-round selection was far from pleased about being overlooked until No. 145 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is a chip on his shoulder he can put to good use in pursuit of carving out a role for himself as a rookie.
Robinson could be used as a third safety or even as a nickel cornerback when required. This position versatility is one of the primary reasons why the Panthers were attracted to the Florida State product, who has a previous relationship with Jaycee Horn to smooth his transition.
Sam Franklin Jr. is one of the best special teams players in the business. But he'll have his sights set on increased defensive reps under the new coaching regime.