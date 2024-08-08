Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection ahead of Preseason Week 1
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers are getting ready to put the poor seasons of yesteryear in the past and begin the Dave Canales era. The new head coach will get his first shot to hit the ground running in their preseason opener at the New England Patriots.
As part of Canales' first year on the job, he will need to take a sledgehammer to the roster. Getting rid of some of last year's fringe players and ensuring all 53 guys can fit within the confines of his scheme is an absolute necessity.
With warmup games drawing near, Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will be forced to make some very hard choices. If the season were to begin tomorrow, the Panthers may need to give up on promising undrafted free agents and 2023 holdovers alike.
Here's how Carolina's 53-man roster could look before their preseason curtain raiser at Gillette Stadium.
Carolina Panthers 53-man roster predictions ahead of preseason Week 1
Quarterback (3): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer
This is set in stone. Bryce Young is the guy, and Andy Dalton will provide veteran consistency behind him as the backup. Jack Plummer, a 6-5 pocket passer who had a solid college career for three programs, will likely be a higher-upside QB3 option than Jake Luton if those in power take through three signal-callers onto the squad.
Running Back (4): Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Jaden Shirden
Jonathan Brooks being on the active/non-football injury list opens up a spot for a player like Jaden Shirden to fill in for the former Texas star before he returns. Until then, a combination of Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders will try to get back on track.
Even after signing a big four-year contract, Sanders will begin this year as RB2. Raheem Blackshear will serve as the No. 3 option who can also make his presence felt in the return game.
Wide Receiver (7): Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Deven Thompkins
Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, and Xavier Legette are the projected starters, though camp darling Jonathan Mingo is making a very strong case for the WR4 role. Terrace Marshall Jr. and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are both role players who will make the 53 if Canales keeps seven receivers.
Deven Thompkins, a returner brought over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could beat out David Moore and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker.
Tight End (3): Ian Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble
Rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders may be the tight end of the future, but Ian Thomas could start the 2024 season once again. With Tommy Tremble dealing with injury issues, he will be in a dogfight for the backup spot unless he comes back quickly.
Offensive Tackle (4): Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Ricky Lee
Ikem Ekwonu will try to get back on track, while Taylor Moton remains locked in as a well-above-average right tackle. Yosh Nijman brings positional versatility and starting experience behind those two, while former undrafted free agent Ricky Lee has been one of the more impressive linemen at camp so far according to those in attendance.
Interior Offensive Line (5): Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, Cade Mays
To their immense credit, the Panthers have spent a ton of money trying to build Young a quality offensive line after last season's nightmare. Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, and Robert Hunt will all be solid starters. Brady Christensen and Cade Mays are worthwhile NFL backups behind them.
Defensive Line (5): Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman
The defensive line is still thin overall, but the recently extended Derrick Brown makes up for the lack of depth with All-Pro potential entering 2024. A'Shawn Robinson is the X-factor, as the well-traveled veteran could have a big impact on this unit's overall quality.
Edge Rusher (5): Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Johnson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Amare Barno
Free agent additions Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum bring almost 20 sacks from the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings between them to Carolina's pass rush. This gives the struggling unit some teeth after trading away Brian Burns.
Behind them are reclamation projects. D.J. Johnson struggled as a rookie, Amare Barno is dealing with injuries, and K'Lavon Chaisson hasn't come close to reaching his first-round billing as yet.
Linebacker (4): Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Michael Barrett
Shaq Thompson remains the playmaker he was early in his career. Josey Jewell, signed from the Denver Broncos in free agency, is an old-school thumper between the tackles.
Carolina drafted a possible replacement for one of them in third-round pick Trevin Wallace. Michael Barrett was productive enough in college at Michigan to warrant a longer look as a seventh-round selection.
Cornerback (6): Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, Jammie Robinson, Dicaprio Bootle
If Jaycee Horn can stay healthy, he can be an elite cornerback. The rest of the secondary is very much a work in progress, but Dane Jackson and Troy Hill have shown flashes.
Chau Smith-Wade will be a backup as a rookie. Jammie Robinson has moved from safety to the star/slot cornerback on Carolina's first unofficial depth chart.
Safety (4): Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Caden Sterns, Nick Scott
The injury to Sam Franklin Jr. helped Carolina decide on Caden Sterns, who started regularly in Denver. Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller are the starters. Nick Scott has shown he can be a playmaker with the Los Angeles Rams.
Special Teams (3): Eddy Pineiro, Johnny Hekker, J.J. Jansen
Business as usual here, nothing to report. Perhaps Harrison Mevis could win the kicking job, but that would be an upset looking at how things are unfolding at training camp.