Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: BPA edition
Carolina Panthers draft Garrett Williams
- Cornerback | Syracuse Orange | No. 93 overall
Considering the question marks at the cornerback position, it was surprising to see the Carolina Panthers resist the temptation of adding a productive veteran in free agency. However, that could change depending on how the draft shakes out.
This is a decent class for corners at the top end. The Panthers would be wise to explore every possibility given Donte Jackson's health concerns and the indifferent performance levels of players such as C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr.
Relying on Jaycee Horn alone is not going to cut it. Therefore, acquiring a prospect like Garrett Williams could be a nice bit of business at this stage of the draft.
Williams does have some injury concerns, but the talent is undeniable. His length, athleticism, and speed are all traits normally associated with productive modern-day cornerbacks, so it's a chance worth taking if he makes it this far down the board.
The former Syracuse standout has the fluidity and explosiveness to track receivers all over the field. His assured tackling and physical approach also make Williams an asset on running downs, which is versatility Ejiro Evero often covets in his defensive backs.
This potential pick is entirely dependent on Williams' recovery from a torn ACL last season. The early signs are encouraging, but the player must check out medically before any team invests.