Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: BPA edition
Carolina Panthers draft Jarrett Patterson
- Offensive Line | Notre Dame Fighting Irish | No. 145 overall
Getting last season's starting five offensive linemen back was a major boost for the Carolina Panthers. This group was much improved during the previous campaign and could progress further with another full offseason to develop under the expert tutelage of James Campen.
Much will depend on how quickly Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett recover from long-term injuries. But as it stands right now, the depth is a little thin across the board and must be addressed at some stage during the 2023 NFL Draft.
This is a deep class for interior linemen, so there is a good chance to find some real value further down the pecking order. General manager Scott Fitterer normally excels at this stage of the draft and Jarrett Patterson is someone that ticks all the boxes in this regard.
Patterson is mobile, agile, and can operate almost anywhere across the protection. His best work has come at the center position, but the Notre Dame product's athletic intangibles could be an asset as a rotational guard if Christensen and Corbett cannot get back in time.
The prospect has the necessary fundamentals and is an accomplished pass-protector. There is some work to do regarding technique and run blocking, but the Panthers wouldn't need Patterson to be anything more than a development project with their starting offensive line unit set in stone.