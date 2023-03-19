Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Building around franchise QB
Carolina Panthers select Andre Carter II
- Defensive End/Outside Linebacker | Army | No. 93 overall
After a busy first few days of free agency, the Carolina Panthers defense is starting to take shape. Two new starters have arrived for the defensive line and the signing of Vonn Bell should allow Jeremy Chinn to move where he's more impactful to further heighten excitement.
It also looks like the Panthers are planning to deploy Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns as the starting outside linebacker tandem in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base. Although this will alter considerably based on the down and specific situation, which has been highly successful for the defensive coordinator throughout his blossoming career to date.
That leaves Marquis Haynes Sr., Yetur Gross-Matos, and Amare Barno as the depth options. That might be sufficient, but the Panthers would be wise to acquire another potential edge presence from the college ranks to further enhance their strength.
Andre Carter II is an intriguing prospect who's fought hard for his chance in the NFL. His explosiveness and ability to finish plays were encouraging, although a down year statistically in 2022 represents something of a concern.
After achieving national recognition with 17 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 2021, things weren't as easy for Carter when more attention came his way. His commitment to service down the line is another potential stumbling block that might hurt his stock.