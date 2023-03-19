Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Building around franchise QB
Carolina Panthers select Parker Washington
- Wide Receiver | Penn State | No. 132 overall
After sacrificing D.J. Moore during their daring trade-up to No. 1 overall, the Carolina Panthers need an injection of life within their wide receiver room. Signing a veteran via free agency is high on their list of priorities based on recent visits from Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark, with the NFL Draft representing another potential avenue to make things easier for their next franchise quarterback.
If the Panthers cannot strike the right deal with a more established veteran, then spending more than one draft pick on a wideout might be tempting. Especially if someone like Parker Washington is there for the taking at No. 132 overall.
Washington is another highly-athletic individual emanating from Penn State. He's been a solid performer over the last three years and looks tailor-made for slot responsibilities with a smooth transition to the next level.
Whether the Panthers go in this direction rather than examining a running back or offensive lineman is dependent on how those in power view Carolina's current options. They are a little thin on the ground right now - Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith, and Laviska Shenault Jr. head into the new campaign with big points to prove under a new coaching regime.
The Panthers need help and cannot afford to wait around in the hope those on the team take the necessary strides. So they could do far worse than examine Washington's credentials at this stage of the draft.