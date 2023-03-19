Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Building around franchise QB
Carolina Panthers draft Jaylon Jones
- Cornerback | Texas A&M | No. 145 overall
Adding to the cornerback room is another priority for the Carolina Panthers this off-season. So it's something of a surprise that they haven't managed to get their hands on one of the many established veterans on the market.
Perhaps this might change in the coming days. Although money is rapidly running out with Carolina also needing to sign their 2023 NFL Draft class.
Looking for some high-value from a decent class will be discussed. And general manager Scott Fitterer gained a strong reputation for unearthing draft gems during his prolific spell with the Seattle Seahawks.
Jaylon Jones is someone that comes with a nice pedigree and fits the mold of recent prospects drafted by the Panthers. He is a swiss army knife that loves to lay the wood against the run while also displaying encouraging growth in coverage throughout his stint with Texas A&M.
One concern with Jones is how many big gains he conceded in college. The SEC can be a brutal environment considering the elite talent situated across the conference, but it won't get any easier for the defensive back against NFL wideouts who'll punish every mistake.
Ejiro Evero's defense could see Jones line up on the outside, in the slot, or even as an extra safety if the situation dictates. But at this stage of the draft, it's more likely to be a depth piece that's allowed to develop gradually rather than an instant impact contributor.