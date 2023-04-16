Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Corral traded, franchise QB landed
Carolina Panthers draft Zach Harrison
- Edge Rusher | Ohio State Buckeyes
- Round No. 3 | Pick No. 93
As stated previously, the Carolina Panthers would be wise to explore options when it comes to improving their pass rush. Simply put, the team was far too reliant on Brian Burns in 2022 after Yetur Gross-Matos failed to take advantage of increased responsibilities following Haason Reddick's departure in free agency.
This was a grave error in judgment. But there's no point in the Panthers looking back with regret -they must focus on the future and after ignoring the pass-rush over the opening stages of free agency, acquiring a potentially productive figure from the college ranks is of critical importance.
Zach Harrison has the physical profile normally associated with Scott Fitterer's draft picks. He has the necessary size, explosiveness, and functional strength to slot in seamlessly within Ejiro Evero's scheme as a 3-4 defensive end or at the outside linebacker spot with a smooth transition,
Harrison has the prototypical size and length for an outside presence. He is incredibly quick for someone with such a frame, which he puts to good use in all phases with good reactions both pre and post-snap.
While there are some technical flaws to address over his first NFL preparation period, Harrison has the scope to take on coaching and make his presence felt immediately. One must also take into account how well Ohio State edge rushers normally transition to the next level as another reason for optimism.