Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Corral traded, franchise QB landed
Carolina Panthers draft Jonathan Mingo
- Wide Receiver | Ole Miss Rebels
- Round No. 4 | Pick No. 114
The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall selection, which is an obvious positive. However, it came at a price after the Chicago Bears demanded wide receiver D.J. Moore to get this deal over the line.
General manager Scott Fitterer deemed this a worthy sacrifice given how it's a quarterback-driven league. The Panthers did sign Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in free agency, but acquiring another explosive presence via the 2023 NFL Draft should also be considered once other key needs are met.
Carolina has shown some interest in Jonathan Mingo during the pre-draft process, and with good reason. The former Ole Miss star is an intriguing prospect thanks to his size and ability to make things happen, which came on a significant amount during his final college campaign en route to 861 receiving yards and five touchdowns from 51 catches.
Mingo stands at 6-foot-2 and turned in a 4.46-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine. This makes the wideout a deep threat and a potential difference-maker generating yards after the catch.
There's a lot to like about Mingo's fluidity and balance. He's sharp and decisive out of his cuts with enough physicality to emerge victorious from contested catches more often than not.
Replacing Moore's production isn't going to be easy for the Panthers. A collective effort is needed from the primary pass-catchers, which will be further bolstered by someone with Mingo's outstanding athletic credentials.