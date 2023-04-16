Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Corral traded, franchise QB landed
Carolina Panthers draft Noah Sewell
- Linebacker | Oregon Ducks
- Round No. 4 | Pick No. 132
Noah Sewell was once considered among the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. However, there are now some real concerns after a disappointing final college campaign.
Upon further examination of Sewell's tape, it's hard to decipher what the problem was. His production in 2021 compared to last season doesn't look like the same player, so it's up to the Carolina Panthers and others around the league to determine whether this is a blip or the start of a worrying career trend.
One big difference for the Ducks in 2022 was a change in their defensive scheme. This clearly didn't suit Sewell, but it now seems like the player is system dependent rather than producing the goods almost anywhere.
At this stage of the draft, it's a chance worth taking for the Panthers. Sewell was a dynamic sideline-to-sideline force in 2021 and comes from some legitimate NFL pedigree after his brother Penei was a first-round selection for the Detroit Lions.
There wouldn't be an immediate need for Sewell to start for the Panthers in their 3-4 base scheme. Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu could be given interior responsibilities, with Jeremy Chinn seen as the projected roamer to be instinctive all over the field.
That's not to say Sewell couldn't be a difference-maker as a core rotational piece alongside Brandon Smith. But it's a bigger risk than most deemed at this stage last year.