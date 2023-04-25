Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: War Room edition
Carolina Panthers trade down from No. 93
General manager Scott Fitterer is known for his wheeling and dealing during the draft. The Carolina Panthers would probably take calls for the No. 39 overall selection depending on who's available, but moving down from No. 93 was the call here.
This gives the Panthers two extra fourth-round picks coupled with a fourth-rounder in 2024 from the New York Giants. Something that would allow those in power to fill another need and have future flexibility after giving up so much to the Chicago Bears.
Carolina Panthers draft Kayshon Boutte
- Wide Receiver | LSU Tigers
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 114)
Now that the Panthers have their franchise quarterback, adding another weapon or two would be beneficial. Perhaps a tight end could be in play at some stage despite the signing of Hayden Hurst, but the preference is for a high-upside wide receiver who could thrive in Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's scheme.
Kayshon Boutte represents a ton of value at this juncture. While the one-time LSU star never reached the lofty heights anticipated in college, there's a lot to like about his potential at the next level if everything goes according to plan during his initial transition.
Boutee is a crisp route-runner with soft hands. The wideout has enough elusiveness to become a yards-after-the-catch threat, which is matched by the versatility needed to occupy outside or slot positions depending on the fit.
There are some injury concerns surrounding Boutte that cannot be dismissed. The player had his 2021 campaign cut short due to a knee complication that seemed to bother him last season, so everything needs to check out medically for the Panthers to feel confident in this pick.