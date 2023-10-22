Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Bye week dilemmas
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Jaheim Bell
- Tight End | Florida State Seminoles
- No. 99 overall
The Carolina Panthers haven't had any legitimate tight end production since Greg Olsen was allowed to depart for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 free agency. Ian Thomas is not the answer, Tommy Tremble flashes but nothing more than that, with Hayden Hurst also failing to get involved in the scheme frequently to further raise concerns.
Again, this is something that can hopefully change now that Thomas Brown has play-calling responsibilities. If not, then the Panthers would be wise to pick up another option with high-end upside via the 2024 NFL Draft to assist franchise quarterback Bryce Young.
Jaheim Bell is no stranger to the area having begun his college journey at South Carolina. He's made a decent impression at Florida State and boasts some enticing transferable traits that will catch the eye of scouts around the league during the pre-draft assessment stage.
Although tasking Bell with significant blocking responsibilities at this stage of his development would be foolish, there's a lot to like about his ability as a pass-catching asset. His athleticism dictates that the Panthers could line him up almost anywhere and have success and utilizing the prospect in motion is another potential asset in this hypothetical scenario.
Another area where Bell can be deployed is as a running back on occasion. That's how versatile the player is and something Brown should be able to use creatively if he doesn't get a head coaching gig during the 2024 cycle.