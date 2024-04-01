Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Clearer needs edition
The needs are becoming clearer...
By Dean Jones
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections as general manager Dan Morgan's needs become clearer?
After an eventful free agency period that also saw the Carolina Panthers engage in significant trade activity, attention is now turning towards the 2024 NFL Draft. It might be a quiet first day for those in power with no first-round pick to call upon, but general manager Dan Morgan has seven selections over the remaining rounds to give his rebuild a boost if the correct recruits are acquired.
Morgan is currently navigating a baptism of fire as Carolina's front-office leader. He inherited a complete mess from previous regimes, so the plan is to make the team more competitive now without jeopardizing their hopes of long-term sustainability en route to potential contention.
The former linebacker also made no secret of his desire to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs with veteran pieces. This is the more traditional method of roster-building success around the league. It was also treated as a foreign concept by both Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer to their detriment.
Hopes are rising about what the team of Morgan and Dave Canales could accomplish in Carolina. There is more purpose and conviction in their words and actions than witnessed previously. But fans are approaching this with cautious optimism after being fooled before.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections with needs becoming clearer in our latest seven-round mock.