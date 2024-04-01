Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Clearer needs edition
The needs are becoming clearer...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Tight End | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 3 | No. 65 overall
The Carolina Panthers gave Tommy Tremble a supreme vote of confidence. Hayden Hurst's release coupled with the comments from Dave Canales and Dan Morgan at the NFL owners' meetings mean big things could be in the player's future. However, with such limited production over the first three years, nobody could guarantee a breakout campaign at this juncture.
Finding another dynamic tight end capable of helping in the passing game immediately should be considered at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft. Ja'Tavion Sanders looks like a tremendous fit as a pass-catching threat at the position who could also make his presence felt in the red zone.
Sanders is not the complete package thanks to his indifferent blocking at the line of scrimmage. That said, the Panthers wouldn't need to task him with many responsibilities in this area of the field. They need a difference-maker across the middle. Someone who can provide quarterback Bryce Young with a security blanket in key situations.
The Texas prospect has the athleticism, route-running, and wide catch radius to be just that.
Sanders is a matchup nightmare in the slot and can even line up on the outside if the situation dictates. Adding this sort of weapon to Dave Canales' offense is a mouth-watering proposition. One that could provide Young with another boost entering his second campaign.