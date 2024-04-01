Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Clearer needs edition
The needs are becoming clearer...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Brandon Dorlus
- Defensive Line/Edge Rusher | Oregon Ducks
- Round No. 4 | No. 101 overall
The Carolina Panthers pulled off a major statement of intent by signing veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a two-year deal. Offering the former No. 1 overall selection some added security and the chance to be closer to home were the tipping points. Something that represents a huge addition to the pass rush that lost Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos this offseason.
Despite Clowney's arrival, this shouldn't stop the Panthers from adding another edge presence via the draft. This is a solid if not spectacular class at the position, but there is value to find if Dan Morgan and his staff's research is thorough.
Brandon Dorlus comes into the league with outstanding college experience and proven production. He's never taken anything by storm, but he's fundamentally sound and brings a unique set of athletic attributes to the table. He's also got the frame to operate as a 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown if his transition goes well.
Dorlus operates with heavy hands and has no trouble setting the edge on running plays. His compact frame allows the Oregon prospect to shed blocks effectively and there is enough closing speed to cause havoc in opposing backfields or chase runners in pursuit.
He's not the most agile in terms of changing direction and tackling technique needs refinement for improved consistency at the next level. That said, this looks like a prospect who fits the mold of what Ejiro Evero looks for on the defensive line or as a run-stopping outside linebacker.