Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Clearer needs edition
The needs are becoming clearer...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Javon Baker
- Wide Receiver | UCF Knights
- Round No. 5 | No. 142 overall
As previously mentioned, quarterback Bryce Young's development is the most important thing above everything else this offseason. Having head coach Dave Canales should assist greatly in this regard. Getting the recruitment right is another important piece of this complex puzzle.
Dan Morgan's made some decent moves up to now, but the job's not finished. The Carolina Panthers must take advantage of one of the deepest wide receiver draft classes in recent memory according to most analysts. Double-dipping at the position wouldn't be the worst idea in the world looking at the plethora of options available.
Javon Baker's frame is NFL-ready. The wideout is coming off a career-best campaign 52 receptions for 1,139 receiving yards and seven touchdowns at UCF in 2023. A strong pre-draft assessment process has many wondering whether this could be a rough diamond that might go higher than many anticipate.
Baker's route-running is first class. He gains speed quickly and stops on a dime. There's also a lot to like about his ability to turn indifferent throws into receptions through quick-changing body angles.
The UCF prospect is a supreme threat with the football in his hands, although he wouldn't be classed as a top-end burner by any stretch. If Baker is available at this stage of the draft, it would be a hard proposition to pass up.