Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Clearer needs edition
The needs are becoming clearer...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Edefuan Ulofoshio
- Linebacker | Washington Huskies
- Round No. 7 | No. 240 overall
It took Edefuan Ulofoshio a long time for everything to click in college. His sixth season with the Washington Huskies was his genuine breakout moment, emerging into a core defensive piece as they reached the college football national championship game.
Ulofoshio was a commanding force at the defensive second level, displaying sideline-to-sideline capabilities against the run and enough explosiveness to assist in pass-rushing situations for good measure. His experience and willingness to lead was an overlooked aspect of his contribution - something that will go over well in the pros.
While the positives are glaring, Ulofoshio is a little older than most college prospects. This will see his draft stock fall given his ceiling might have arrived. But it's a decent possibility for the Carolina Panthers to bolster depth with their final selection of the draft.
Shaq Thompson isn't getting younger and Josey Jewell is seen more as a short-term fix rather than anything longer-term. Ejiro Evero's cupboard is relatively bare aside from the projected starting duo in his creative 3-4 base scheme. Therefore, adding another college prospect who could also assist on special teams might be a realistic avenue to pursue.
If the Panthers wait until this stage of the draft for another linebacker, Ulofoshio is a solid option.