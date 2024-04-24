Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Decision time edition
The time is almost upon us...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Darius Robinson
- Edge Rusher | Missouri Tigers
- Round No. 2 | No. 39 overall
Most fans and projections around the media have the Carolina Panthers taking a wide receiver with one of their second-round selections. There is plenty of merit to this - especially if a prospect many believed to be a first-round pick fell out of the top 32 picks. However, the need for another explosive edge rusher cannot be completely dismissed despite signing D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney in free agency.
The Panthers have plenty of options here. Trading down for additional capital will be considered if the right offer comes along. That said, if Darius Robinson is still available when Carolina goes on the clock at No. 39, a discussion must be had.
Trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants was a necessary evil as Dan Morgan looked to clean up the mess left by previous regimes. The Panthers also lost Yetur Gross-Matos and Frankie Luvu in free agency. They haven't brought back Marquis Haynes Sr. as yet, so the need for a talented recruit from the college ranks must not be understated within the war room.
Robinson is a dynamic prospect capable of impacting proceedings on a three-down basis. He's got the size and length normally associated with prolific NFL edge rushers. The Missouri prospect is explosive and violent at the point of attack, making him a dependable presence on running downs in addition to getting after the quarterback.
Once Robinson receives professional coaching and improves his pass-rushing arsenal, someone is going to have an exceptional player on their hands. This isn't going unnoticed by NFL scouts - something that could see the player become a first-round pick when it's all said and done.
Adding someone with Robinson's upside to the Panthers would give them a viable long-term option. Learning from someone like Clowney could potentially be invaluable for his early development in this scenario, even if it might disappoint those who want to find a weapon for quarterback Bryce Young.